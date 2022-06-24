West Monroe police arrested two West Monroe women on charges of disturbing the peace last week after they allegedly fought and caused a disturbance at a store.
According to a June 16 arrest report, officers responded to a disturbance on Thomas Road.
Officers arrived at the scene and met Desiree Nicole Washington, 18, of 311 Northwood Drive, West Monroe and Alaisha Mournae Mitchell, 19, of 801 Lazarre Ave., West Monroe at the scene.
Washington told officers she and her coworker, Mitchell, had a verbal argument with each other.
“Mitchell stated Washington told her to come from around the counter to fight,” stated the arrest report. “Mitchell stated she left from behind the counter, and that was when she and Washington began to physically fight each other with their fists in the lobby of (redacted).”
Washington told officers Mitchell took her phone from her, threw it on the ground and broke it.
Officers searched Washington and found two ecstasy pills in her backpack, according to the arrest report.
During questioning, Washington confirmed the pills were ecstasy.
Mitchell was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge.
Washington was arrested and booked at OCC on the above charge as well as on possession of a schedule one substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.