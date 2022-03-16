The city of West Monroe and the U.S. Army signed a partnership agreement last week as part of the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program.
PaYS is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross section of private industry, academia and local public institutions.
The U.S. Army PaYS Program guarantees soldiers five job interviews and possible employment after their service in the Army. The PaYS Program is designed to help soldiers prepare for a career after the Army by connecting them with employers who understand the skills, discipline and work ethic that military service members bring to a business.
Mayor Staci Mitchell and Capt. Joshua T. Dragnett participated in today’s signing ceremony.
“We are honored to be part of the U.S. Army PaYS Program,” Mitchell. “The city of West Monroe employs a number of veterans, and we know the maturity, leadership and work ethic they bring to the table. We look forward to participating in this program and potentially hiring additional veterans to serve the West Monroe community.”
The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross section of private industry, academia and state and local public institutes. The U.S. Army PaYS Pro-gram guarantees Soldiers five job interviews and possible employment after their service in the Army. The PaYS Program provides America’s youth with the unique opportunity to simultaneously serve their country and prepare for their future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.