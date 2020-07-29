The U.S. Senate confirmed on Tuesday the appointment of U.S. Attorney David Joseph as an Alexandria-based judge at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.
Joseph currently serves as the U.S. Attorney for the same district.
The vote to confirm Joseph’s judicial appointment was 55-42 and fell along largely party lines with U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy and other Republicans voting in favor.
Prior to becoming U.S. Attorney, Joseph served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Louisiana, where he prosecuted a wide variety of offenses, with a focus on fraud, public corruption, white-collar crime and crimes committed on the District’s military installations.
Prior to joining the Department of Justice, Joseph served as a commissioned officer and prosecutor in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps, as an attorney in the Professional Liability & Financial Crimes Section of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and in private practice as a commercial litigation attorney.
He received his Bachelor’s degree of Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma and his Juris Doctorate from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University, where he was a member of the Louisiana Law Review and was inducted into the Order of the Coif.
After graduating law school, Joseph clerked for Justice Jeffrey P. Victory of the Louisiana Supreme Court and Judge John V. Parker of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.
