The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System approved Valerie S. Fields, Ed.D., vice president for Student Affairs at the University of Louisiana Monroe at the Oct. 23 board meeting.
Fields is the first woman to serve in a vice president’s position in the university’s 89-year history. Fields was appointed interim vice president in June and assumed the role July 1 upon the retirement of former Vice President Camile Currier.
This appointment brought Fields back to ULM, where she was director of Student Development from 1996-2003, then named assistant dean for Student Life and Leadership.
She served in that position for two years.
ULM President Ronald Berry, D.B.A., requested the board waive the required national search to fill the position in light of Fields’ expertise and accomplishments since joining the university.
Fields is a native of Winnsboro.
