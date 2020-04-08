University of Louisiana-Monroe officials say they have closed the university’s campus to the general public during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Some residents have raised questions about the need to barricade streets to ULM campus, including Northeast Drive from DeSiard Street across Bayou DeSiard.
ULM President Nick Bruno explained the closure to The Ouachita Citizen.
“The university works with the city of Monroe to close streets on campus during emergencies,” Bruno said.
“Due to COVID-19 and in order to keep our campus community safe, the university has implemented its emergency practice of closing the campus to the general public. ULM has closed most streets on campus, including Northeast Drive, to follow guidelines from the state of Louisiana and the University of Louisiana System to reduce the number of non-essential individuals on campus.
“This also provides greater security for those that continue to work in their offices and students still residing on campus.”
ULM police claimed there would be too much traffic through the university without the barricades. When asked, police could not point to any traffic counts or traffic volume estimates before the barricades were installed.
The city of Monroe’s engineering department told The Ouachita Citizen the road was closed at the university’s request in light of projects being undertaken on campus.
The university did not specify which projects, according to the city.
