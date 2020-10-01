ULM fall 2020 enrollment increases

In spite of ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the University of Louisiana Monroe recently announced an increase in enrollment.
With a total enrollment of 8,676 for fall 2020, ULM increased its fall enrollment by 187 students over fall 2019.
“Our increase in enrollment is the result of many students and families recognizing ULM as one of the best in the world at what we do. The ULM family of faculty and staff diligently work to be second to none as we continue to support our students’ successes through a transformational process,” said ULM President Dr. Ronald Berry.
ULM had an increase in the first-time freshman class and undergraduate transfer students.
The freshman class is an extremely academically accomplished class. Ninety percent of incoming freshmen had a high school GPA of 3.0 or above. Their average high school GPA is 3.54 with an average ACT score of 22.
ULM saw a significant increase in graduate student enrollment with 1,478 students enrolled for the fall 2020 semester, the largest graduate enrollment the institution has seen in 36 years.
