Three student teams from the College of Health Sciences at the University of Louisiana Monroe dominated the Louisiana Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and Anatomage Virtual Collegiate Anatomy and Physiology Tournament.
ULM’s teams from the School of Allied Health, two in Health Studies and one in Radiologic Technology, won first, runner-up, and third places in the contest. Teams from throughout the state competed in the virtual tournament.
The Health Studies program’s two teams represented the medical terminology class taught by Jodi Bower, DHA, assistant professor of Health Studies. The team from the Radiologic Technology program were students of Rebecca Hamm, assistant professor of Radiologic Technology.
“The coolest thing about this competition was that all three ULM teams received a digital, hands-on, immersive experience with the Anatomage Table and competed to test their knowledge of anatomy, specifically associated with the muscular, digestive, respiratory, skeletal, and cardiovascular systems,” said College of Health Sciences Dean Don Simpson, Ph.D.
Steadily eliminating rival universities, all three ULM teams made it into the Louisiana Collegiate Final 4 Round. In the end, it was Warhawk vs. Warhawk when the ULM teams – Health Studies and Radiologic Technology – faced each other in the Louisiana Collegiate Championship Round.
The winning team from medical terminology included Ambrosia Davis (Nursing-junior.), Sharon Jerono (Health Studies Management/Marketing-senior.), Abbigail Riordan (Pre-RT-freshman), and Moriah Houston (Pre-Speech Language Pathology-junior).
“It’s a testimony to the quality of education received through the College of Health Sciences that this interprofessional team of students made it through four rounds of competition and emerged as tournament champions,” Simpson said.
The championship runner-up team from Radiologic Technology was comprised of Blake Stone (RT-junior), Sydney Rinehart (RT, junior.), Lindsey Schexnayder (RT-senior.), Bree Mayeux (RT-senior), and Samaria Pratt (RT-senior).
The third-place team from the medical terminology class was made up of Joshua Pennebaker (Kinesiology-senior), Latisa Jenkins (Biology-senior), Elizabeth Mathews (Pre-RT-sophomore), and Alison Kidwell (Pre-Speech Language Pathology-sophomore).
HOSA is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Dept. of Education and the Health Science Education Division of Association for Careers and Technology Education.
“HOSA is an instructional tool that has provided opportunities in and exposure to careers in healthcare and is the reason that many of our students selected a career in the health sciences,” Simpson said. “In addition to student involvement, many of our faculty remain active in HOSA, and several currently serve on the board of directors for the Louisiana HOSA.”
The ULM College of Health Science is currently establishing a student HOSA organization chapter for the spring 2021 semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.