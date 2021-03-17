After a year of online learning, leaders at the University of Louisiana Monroe say they hope the university will return to normal operations this fall, hearkening to a time before restrictions related to COVID-19 hampered in-person learning.
With the increasing availability of vaccinations in Northeast Louisiana and across the state, ULM administrators say they are encouraged by the possibility that the majority of classes may be held in face-to-face format, and a return to on-campus events and activities, including athletic events.
“I am hopeful that through vaccinations and our continued diligence surrounding COVID-19 that ULM can return to face-to-face instruction, campus events, and the university experience our students expect,” said ULM President Ron Berry.
Higher education faculty and staff are eligible for the vaccine during Phase 1B, Tier 2. Some public health officials predict that anyone, no matter age or employment, will have the opportunity to be vaccinated by early summer, if they so choose.
ULM will continue the COVID-19 vaccination clinics when new vaccines are shipped to campus. Making vaccines available at the university helps ensure the health and safety of the Warhawk Family and the community. The clinics are under the direction of the College of Pharmacy.
ULM is continuing to monitor COVID-19 and the distribution of vaccines and will make any adjustments to plans for fall as necessary. The university will continue to abide by COVID-19 directives from the state of Louisiana, the University of Louisiana System, and follow CDC guidelines.
Plans for Summer 2021 sessions are being finalized and will be announced as soon as possible.
