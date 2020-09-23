The University of Louisiana Monroe and Louisiana Delta Community College were granted approval earlier this week by the University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors to enter into a partnership to offer a bridge program for LDCC students wishing to transfer to ULM.
Bridging the Bayou is a partnership between ULM and LDCC and will expand student access with a streamlined transfer process into a baccalaureate program at ULM.
This partnership will allow students to successfully complete developmental coursework and other general education coursework at LDCC to be eligible for transfer to ULM. Students will also have an opportunity to complete an associate degree with LDCC. LDCC faculty will teach the developmental and general education courses at ULM and LDCC.
Bridging the Bayou students will have access to ULM campus resources and services such as the ULM Activity Center, on-campus housing, ULM Library, computer labs and university events.
“The experience LDCC and ULM are providing students through this partnership is transformative. It allows us to meet students’ academic needs without disrupting their much-anticipated college experience,” said Interim Chancellor Chris Broadwater.
