The University of Louisiana Monroe chapter of Pi Sigma Epsilon collaborated with Northeast Delta Human Services Authority on a marketing campaign to reduce underage drinking among college-age students and younger in Ouachita and Franklin parishes.
PSE is a national professional fraternity for sales, marketing, and management.
The campaign stems from the Louisiana Partnerships for Success II project, which, according to the website, "will focus exclusively on addressing underage drinking behaviors, consequences, and risk factors among 9-20-year-olds."
ULM students created content for NEDHSA to distribute through social media and publish on billboards. The students also spread the content through their respective networks.
Marketing instructor Melissa Kiper of the ULM College of Business and Social Sciences said the collaboration allowed the students to gain experience by working on a marketing campaign from beginning to end.
"I enjoyed seeing them collaborate and letting their creativity shine," Kiper said. "We appreciate the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority for this opportunity."
Monteic A. Sizer, Ph.D., NEDHSA Executive Director, said agreements like this are ideal for both sides. It plants the message and mission in the target audience's hands and helps the students build their professional experience.
"We recognize that building sustainable relationships with students and faculty amplifies the message of alcohol's negative effect," Dr. Sizer said. "Proactively responding to what is occurring in our region is how we build a unified Northeast Louisiana, where individuals are thriving and reaching their full human potential."
Zach Moore, Ph.D., assistant professor of marketing at ULM, said the partnership between NEDHSA and ULM's Pi Sigma Epsilon is the embodiment of the university's mission to transform students' lives while having a positive impact in Northeast Louisiana.
"We are very grateful for the team at NEDHSA's mentorship of our students and their willingness to allow our students to engage in the transformative work they do for our community," Moore said.
Helen Davila, a senior marketing major and Pi Sigma Epsilon president, said this project taught her the dangers of underage drinking and "how important it is to spread awareness on the issue."
"I had a lot of fun working on this project," Davila said, "and I'm thankful NEDHSA allowed us to show our creativity through these ads."
