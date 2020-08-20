The University of Louisiana-Monroe presidential search committee on Thursday selected three finalists for the position of university president.
Former ULM President Nick Bruno resigned at the end of June. Since then, the presidential search committee has interviewed a host of candidates for the university's top post, concluding with on-campus interviews earlier this week.
The three final candidates are:
- Katrice Albert, Founder and Principal, Third Eye Consulting Group, LLC
- Ronald Berry, Dean, College of Business and Social Sciences, University of Louisiana at Monroe
- Jeannine Kahn, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, University of Louisiana System
"This afternoon, we selected extraordinary finalists for the position of president of University of Louisiana-Monroe," said Dr. Jim Henderson, president of the UL System.
The next ULM president will be selected from among the three finalists by the full Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System at a special meeting Aug. 27.
Stay tuned to next week's issue of The Ouachita Citizen for more on this story.
