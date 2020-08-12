The University of Louisiana-Monroe presidential search committee plans to meet Tuesday through Thursday to interview the six finalists for the position of president.
A meeting for community leaders and alumni to speak with presidential candidates will take place Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the ULM Library.
The schedule for those meetings is:
9 a.m. — Dr. Jeannine Kahn
10 a.m. — Dr. Shari McMahan
11 a.m. — Dr. Ronald Berry
1 p.m. — Dr. Katrice Albert
2 p.m. — Dr. Daniel Heimmermann
3 p.m. — Dr. Julia Letlow
On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the search committee will interview four of six candidates.
The schedule is:
9 a.m. — Dr. Shari McMahan,
10:45 a.m. — Dr. Jeannine Kahn
1 p.m. Dr. Ronald Berry
2:45 p.m. — Dr. Daniel Heimmermann
The final two candidates will be interviewed on Thursday, Aug. 20.
At 8 a.m., the committee will interview Dr. Katrice Albert, and at 9:45 a.m., they will interview Dr. Julia Letlow.
The full Committee Meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, also at Bayou Pointe, Cypress Hall. That meeting will be live streamed.
