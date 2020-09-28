The 36th Annual University Mile run/walk will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 5:30 p.m. This is a 1-mile race through the University of Louisiana Monroe campus. The race will start at Hemphill Hall and end at the Activity Center. Maps are available upon request.
The cost of this event is $15 for students and $20 for community members. Everyone who registers will receive an Adidas Clima-lite long sleeve tee. Attendees can register at the Activity Center’s front office, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30-11:30 a.m. Friday. The deadline to register is noon Monday, Sept. 28. Accepted forms of payment are card, check, or money order. No cash is accepted.
ULM has partnered with McDuffie Timing to provide chip based timing. All competitive runners must pick up race bibs 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29 or 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29
The University Mile was founded in 1984 by former Vice President of Student Affairs, Camile Currier. Currier was inspired by an annual road race in New York City and decided to bring a similar tradition to ULM. The Annual University Mile is student, family and community oriented.
