The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System last week approved partnerships among its member institutions in north Louisiana.
Grambling State University is partnering with Louisiana Tech University and the University of Louisiana Monroe to create additional opportunities for students at the System’s only HBCU.
Through an MOU, Grambling’s management students will have permission to enroll in online risk management and insurance courses through ULM. A second MOU will promote a clear path to graduate studies for Grambling’s accounting students by offering accelerated entry to LA Tech’s Master of Accountancy program.
“The partnerships approved today are a great example of innovation among the Universities of Louisiana and highlight our institutions’ commitment to create streamlined educational pathways,” UL System President and CEO Dr. Jim Henderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.