The University of Louisiana Monroe will remain open Friday, while monitoring Hurricane Delta. University offices and classes will keep regular hours of 7:30-11:30 a.m.
Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall near Lake Charles between 6-7 p.m. Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, the strongest wind and rain in Northeast Louisiana will be late Friday into Saturday morning.
ULM students, faculty, and staff are reminded to use caution while traveling. Do not drive into high water or across downed power lines. If you are unable to travel to work or class, please contact your supervisor or professor to make other arrangements.
ULM will issue statements on the ULM Safe app (download at App Store and Google Play), campuswide email, ulm.edu and ULM Facebook, Twitter @ulm_official, and Instagram @ulmonroe. Stay informed at 90.3 KEDM, Facebook/National Weather Service Shreveport, and Twitter @NWSShreveport.
For emergencies on campus, use the ULM Safe app to contact the University Police Department or call 318-342-5350 or dial 911.
