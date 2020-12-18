Fewer Louisiana residents made new claims for state unemployment benefits last week compared to the week before, even as claims were rising nationwide, according to federal and state reports released last week.
However, continuing claims for state benefits, as well as Louisiana requests for federal benefits by workers who have exhausted their state benefits, both showed increases in the most recent reports.
New claims for state benefits in Louisiana dropped to 9,114 for the week ending Dec. 5, compared to 11,780 the week before. That’s still significantly higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic slowdown. For example, during the week ending Dec. 7, 2019, 2,448 claims were filed, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
The U.S. Dept. of Labor reported Louisiana residents made 2,389 new claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance during the week ending Dec. 5, which is down more than 4,000 from the prior week. PUA assists workers traditionally not eligible for state unemployment.
More than 947,000 nationwide filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week.
