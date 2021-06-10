Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 167, just south of Dubach, on June 3 around 1 a.m., that claimed the life of a child.
The individual killed in the crash was 15-year-old Damarion Brown, of Junction City. Brown was unrestrained.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 18-year-old Darin Brown Jr., of Junction City, was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy 167 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, Brown Jr. lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, his vehicle began overturning.
Brown Jr. sustained minor injuries. An additional passenger, identified as 22-year-old Tyrell Smith, of Junction City, sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Damarian Brown was pronounced dead. All occupants were unrestrained.
A toxicology sample was taken and will be submitted for analysis. Impairment and speed are suspected factors. This crash remains under investigation.
Troopers would like to remind all motorists to make good decisions, such as buckling your seat belt, obeying all posted speed limits, and avoiding all distractions while driving. In addition, motorists must also be reminded that alcohol and other drugs have many effects on the body. Alcohol and other drugs can impair visual ability, alter sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times.
In 2021, Troop F has investigated 23 fatal crashes, resulting in 26 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.