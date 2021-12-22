Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on US Hwy 80 at the intersection of Stubbs-Vinson Road on Dec. 20 around 3:30 p.m. that took the life of 17-year-old Logan Temple of Wisner.
The initial investigation revealed a 2017 Honda Civic, driven by Temple, was traveling south on Stubbs-Vinson Road when he failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection with US Hwy 80. The Civic was struck in the driver side door by a 2020 Mack Dump truck that was traveling west on US Hwy 80.
Temple, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside the Civic, who was properly restrained, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
By Rev. John T. Mabray
Covenant Presbyterian Church
“This is the wonderful exchange which, out of his measureless benevolence, he has made with us: That, becoming son of man with us, he has made us sons of God with him; that, by his descent to earth, he has prepared an ascent to heaven for us; that, by taking on our mortality, he has conferred his immortality upon us; that, accepting our weakness, he has strengthened us by his power; that, receiving our poverty unto himself, he has transferred his wealth to us; that, taking the weight of our iniquity upon himself (which oppressed us), he has clothed us with his righteousness.”
John Calvin, The Institutes of the Christian Religion Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.