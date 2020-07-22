Qualifying for the Nov. 3 elections, including congressional, state and local races, got underway Wednesday and will conclude Friday.
Races for federal offices include U.S. Senate and the 5th District of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Meanwhile, qualifying also was underway in races for the Public Service Commission, state Supreme Court, Fourth Judicial District Attorney, Fourth Judicial District Court, Monroe City Court, West Monroe City Court, Monroe City Marshal, West Monroe City Marshal, justice of the peace and constable among others.
All candidates for local races qualify with their parish clerk of court.
All candidates for U.S. Representative, U.S. Senate, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and Public Service Commissioner qualify at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge. Hours of operation for the Secretary of State are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. daily.
The fall elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 5.
As of Wednesday, the Secretary of State's office reported the following candidates in several races.
The people qualifying for U.S. Senator included John Paul Bourgeois, of Gretna (no party); Derrick “Champ” Edwards, a Democrat from Harvey; David Knight, a Democrat from New Orleans; and Antoine Pierce, a Democrat from Baton Rouge.
In the 5th Congressional District, the race has drawn seven candidates during qualifying thus far. As expected from previous announcements, candidates include state Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria; Grambling chief operating officer Martin Lemelle Jr., a Democrat from Ruston; U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham's chief of staff Luke Letlow, a Republican from Start; and Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson, a Republican from West Monroe.
Other people qualifying for the U.S. House of Representatives also included Sandra “Candy” Christophe, a Democrat from Alexandria; Allen Guillory Sr., a Republican from Opelousas; and Matt Hasty, a Republican from Pineville.
In the state Supreme Court's 4th District race, Third Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Shannon Gremillion, a Republican from Alexandria, and Second Circuit Court of Appeal Jay McCallum, a Republican from Farmerville qualified as candidates.
In the Public Service Commission's District 5 race, the incumbent Foster Campbell, a Democrat from Bossier City, drew one challenger: Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley, a Republican from Monroe.
At the Fourth Judicial District Court, nine judges qualified and have not yet drawn opponents: Judge Marcus Hunter, a Democrat from Monroe; Judge Larry Jefferson, a Democrat from Monroe; Judge Alvin Sharp, a Democrat from Monroe; Judge Scott Leehy, a Republican from Monroe; Judge Wilson Rambo, an independent from West Monroe; Judge Stephens Winters, a Republican from Monroe; local attorney Walt Caldwell IV, a Republican from West Monroe; Judge Wendell Manning, a Republican from Monroe; and Judge Daniel “Danny” Ellender, a Republican from Mer Rouge.
As of Wednesday, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew, of Monroe (no party), qualified and had not yet drawn an opponent.
City court judges qualifying without drawing any opponents as of Wednesday included West Monroe City Court Judge Jim Norris, a Republican from West Monroe; Monroe City Court Judge Tammy Lee, a Democrat from Monroe; Monroe City Court Judge Jeff Joyce, an independent from Monroe; and Monroe City Court Judge Aisha Clark, a Democrat from Monroe.
Two people qualified as candidates for Monroe City Marshal: Robert Cherry Jr., a Democrat from Monroe, and Reese London Jr., a Democrat from Monroe.
West Monroe City Marshall William Guyton, a Republican from West Monroe, qualified as a candidate and drew one challenger: John Rutledge Jr., a Republican from West Monroe.
Interim Ouachita Parish School Board member Harold McCoy, a Democrat from Monroe, qualified. He had drawn no challengers.
As of Wednesday, no one had qualified to fill a vacant spot on the Sterlington's Board of Aldermen.
