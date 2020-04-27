Edwards extends lockdown to May 15
Louisiana's stay-at-home order and social distancing restrictions, including a 10-person limit on public gatherings, will be extended until May 15, Gov. John Bel Edwards says.
Edwards unveiled his plans to extend the order, which ends April 30, during a news conference Monday. The announcement came amid news of other states across the country entering President Donald Trump's Phase One for loosening social distancing restrictions and reopening the economy.
“Obviously, my hope was that we would be taking bigger steps toward reopening and moving toward some semblance of normalcy than what I'm going to announce today, but the fact is, we just don't meet the criteria,” Edwards said.
Earlier this week, there were more than 27,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana as well as some 1,700 deaths, according to the state Department of Health's COVID-19 tracker. More than 17,000 people in Louisiana have recovered from the virus, according to the Department of Health's estimates.
According to Edwards, he informed Vice President Mike Pence of the decision Monday morning. Pence supported the move, Edwards said.
“Louisiana does not have consistent decreases in both new cases and new hospitalizations,” Edwards said. “It's not just one region.”
According to a map of the state, new hospitalizations and new cases of COVID-19 were increasing in Region 8. Monroe is often considered the hub of Region 8.
“I'm hopeful that everyone will view the extended two weeks as time to adjust to the new normal,” said Edwards, a Democrat. “When you wear a mask, you protect those around you.”
Edwards' extension of the stay-at-home order sparked disappointment in several corners, most notably among Republican officials and members of the state's business community.
Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, said LABI was disappointed in Edwards' decision.
“Essential service industries such as groceries, hardware, maintenance and construction have operated safely and productively for weeks now and have shown us all that smart steps can be taken to protect the public and serve the public at the same time,” Waguespack said. “Right now, other small businesses are simply asking for the same right to show they too can operate safely and responsibly to serve their community and hire back their workers.”
According to Waguespack, the state of Louisiana has lost more than 350,000 jobs as a result of the stay-at-home order and COVID-19 crisis.
“Businesses are hurting,” said state Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Sterlington. “We've got to get a plan in place to get them back to work, to get our economy rolling, and our people back on the job. Our health care professionals have done an outstanding job treating the sick who have been afflicted with this virus, and my hat's off to them, but it's now time for us to go back to work.”
State Rep. Michael Echols echoed their remarks.
“I think every day we wait, we put more people out of work and out of jobs, permanently,” said Echols, R-Monroe. “We've got to figure out how to turn the economic switch back on or we'll create other problems that we can't fix.”
Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state's Office of Public Health, said public health officials supported the extension of the stay-at-home order.
“We do feel that there is some improvement, in fact, significant improvement going on. But it's not evenly distributed,” Billioux said. “There are several regions where we frankly have increasing cases.”
Billioux said new hospitalizations corresponded to cell phone GPS data indicating more people were not staying at home.
When asked why he did not choose to reopen the state on a parish-by-parish basis, Edwards said, “The reason I chose not to do it is because we have enough places around the state where cases are increasing and hospitalizations are increasing. I don't feel it's appropriate to do this by region or by parish.”
Edwards warned that people would likely be upset when they discovered Phase One was almost as strict as the current stay-at-home order.
Of the possibility of protests, Edwards said, “I hope not.”
“Rather than doing that that they would be focused on leaning forward and preparing for Phase One,” Edwards said.
According to LDH data, in Region 8, hospital resources in use included 40 hospital ventilators, 640 beds, and 101 ICU beds. The number of hospital resources still available in Region 8 included 107 hospital ventilators, 723 beds, and 101 ICU beds.
