Edwards to lift stay-at-home order, La. moving into Trump's Phase One
By Zach Parker
Gov. John Bel Edwards says he will lift the stay-at-home order on Friday, allowing the state to advance to Phase One of President Trump's Opening Up America Again plan.
Edwards made that announcement on Monday at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
“We will be lifting the stay-at-home order,” Edwards said. “The bottom line is the people of Louisiana have worked really hard since this public health emergency was first announced to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The stay-at-home order will remain in place until Friday, May 15.
Under the new proclamation, some restrictions will still curtail operations of some businesses, especially those deemed non-essential. For example, tattoo parlors, amusement parks, children's museum, bars without health department permits, massage parlors and spas among others will remain closed to the public.
Churches and most businesses – such as movie theaters, restaurants or gym and fitness centers – may open up at no more than 25-percent of total occupancy capacity.
Some business groups have objected they cannot reopen if they can allow only 25-percent of total occupancy capacity. Edwards noted the 25-percent capacity rule was common across the country.
“It wasn't arbitrary, it wasn't some number drawn out of the air,” Edwards said.
The upcoming proclamation proceeding to Phase One will last 21 days, until June 5. Edwards said he will announce on June 1 whether more restrictions will be established or relaxed.
“Obviously, like all decisions, this one involved a lot of time and work,” Edwards said.
It was possible Phase One could be rolled back, according to Edwards, if there was a spike in COVID-19 case numbers.
According to the state Department of Health, there were nearly 32,000 cases of COVID-19 reported across the state as well as some 2,200 deaths as of Monday. In Ouachita Parish, there were 842 cases and 25 deaths. Nearly 23,000 people are presumed recovered from COVID-19, LDH says.
Alex Billioux, Assistant Secretary for the state Office of Public Health, said they believed they saw a downward trend in the Monroe area.
The net increases in hospitalizations because of COVID-19 in the Monroe area were less than 10, according to Billioux. Previously, an increase of COVID-19 cases in the Monroe area (or Region 8) was one of the reasons why Edwards prolonged the stay-at-home order through the first two weeks of May.
The amount of testing across the state has increased under Edwards' goal to administer 200,000 tests by the end of of May.
“We did more testing and fewer of the cases came back positive,” Billioux said.
Billioux asked people to become accustomed to the “new normal,” remaining socially distant, wearing masks, staying home while sick, and more.
Business groups across the state welcomed the news. Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Stephen Waguespack said a closed economy was a broken economy and listed the numerous economic hardships facing the state's businesses in light of social distancing restrictions.
“Now, begins the hard part of rebuilding consumer confidence, helping small businesses stay afloat, keeping the jobs we have and attracting the new ones we desperately need,” Waguespack said. “It will take an Apollo-like mission to save this economy, on the part of our legislature, governor and regulators, to rethink both new and chronic challenges to economic opportunity. We stand ready to work with all policymakers across the state to collaborate on the best ways tackle this enormous challenge and help Louisiana come back stronger than ever."
A full list of how Edwards' upcoming order will affect businesses and other organizations is below:
Churches will be able to conduct indoor service at 25 percent of their State Fire Marshal capacity, with continued allowance for additional outdoor seating with SFM guidance on social distancing. In line with this, indoor funerals and weddings may resume indoor at 25 percent capacity of the building and may continue outdoor services with no crowd size limitation as long as social distancing is practiced.
All non-CISA and non-closed businesses will be able to be open to the public at 25 percent of their State Fire Marshal capacity.
Restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes will be able to be open to the public for indoor table service at 25 percent of their State Fire Marshal capacity, with continued allowance for additional outdoor seating with SFM guidance on social distancing.
Bars that hold an LDH food service certificate will be able to do or take-out and delivery of food and alcohol and dine-in seating in line with State Fire Marshal guidance on social distancing for restaurants, with no more than 25 percent of their State Fire Marshal capacity. No on site consumption will be allowed if not seated at SFM approved seating.
Gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to be open to the public at 25 percent of their capacity. The State Fire Marshal and LDH will be issuing guidance on social distancing and sanitization.
Anchor stores of shopping malls with exterior doors accessible by the public will be allowed to be open to the public at 25 percent of their State Fire Marshal capacity. Interior mall stores can continue to offer their goods for sale to the public for curbside delivery only.
Movie theaters may be open to the public at 25 percent of their State Fire Marshal capacity, with new guidance from SFM and LDH on social distancing and sanitation.
Casinos and video poker may be open in line with guidance from Gaming Control Board and the Louisiana Racing Commission and at no more than 25 percent of their capacity and gaming positions. Racetracks may open for races without spectators only if approved by the Louisiana Racing Commission.
Museums, zoos, and aquariums may be open to the public at 25 percent of their capacity, with no organized tours and no tactile exhibits. Children's museums remain closed.
Barbers, hair salons, and nail salons may be open to the public at 25 percent of their capacity with SFM guidance on social distancing.
Massage establishments, spas, tattoo parlors, and all other places of public amusement from 52 JBE 2020 remain closed.
