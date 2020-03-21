Updated Sunday morning:
Four people in Ouachita Parish have tested positive for COVID-19, state Department of Health lab results show.
According to LDH's COVID-19 tracker as of 9:30 a.m., there were 837 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths reported.
Saturday evening:
Two Ouachita Parish residents have tested positive for COVID-19, state Department of Health statistics show.
LDH updated its COVID-19 tracker on Saturday evening. At that time, there were 763 confirmed cases in Louisiana and 20 deaths. That represented an increase of nearly 200 cases and four deaths since LDH updated its COVID-19 tracker Saturday morning.
In a video posted to Facebook, Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley said he was informed of the two COVID-19 positive cases around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.
"These individuals have been home in isolation for the last few days in anticipation of the results from their test," Smiley said.
In light of the rapid spread of COVID-19, Smiley asked for residents to continue honoring social distancing policies and be vigilant washing their hands. Smiley referred to the potential burden of COVID-19 patients on the area's three hospitals by the phrase, "flatten the curve."
"I think we need to be more aggressive with flattening the curve," Smiley said. "By flattening the curve, what we're trying to do is we're trying to slow the progression and the infection rate of the COVID-19 virus. By doing this, we need a number of people to go into the hospital."
Smiley laid out the possible consequences if people do not observe social distancing measures and allow the COVID-19 virus to continue spreading.
"If we don't flatten the curve and we have a spike in the numbers of people requiring hospitalization and care in the hospitals, it will make caring for these individuals very difficult," Smiley said. "This is from a hospital capacity standpoint, staffing standpoint, equipment and supplies standpoint. All of these things go hand in hand."
