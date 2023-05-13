The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is collecting data from approximately 1,100 Louisiana farmers and ranchers for its annual 2023 Agricultural Resource Management Integrated Screening Survey (ARMS). The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2023, the survey will take a closer look at soybean production in Louisiana.
