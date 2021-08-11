The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Monroe says it granted three students’ requests to be exempted from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement on the basis of their religious faith, less than a week after those students sued the medical school in federal court.
Last week, state Attorney General Jeff Landry sued the medical school, known as VCOM, on behalf of the three students, asking the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana to enforce a vaccination exemption and stop any discrimination experienced by the students. Two days later, Landry withdrew from the lawsuit because his office had no legal standing to remain a party.
The three students—Rachel Magliulo, of Ouachita Parish, as well as Matthew Willis and Kirsten Hall, of Lincoln Parish—remain parties in the ongoing civil action.
One day after the lawsuit was filed, VCOM President Dixie Tooke-Rawlins issued a statement to The Ouachita Citizen that lamented Landry and the students’ decision to file a lawsuit instead of waiting for the results of a committee meeting considering the students’ requests for a religious exemption.
“Again, VCOM has not punished any student for not being vaccinated, and the Committee has not even met yet to determine the exemptions,” said Tooke-Rawlins in an Aug. 4 statement. “VCOM is trying to educate all our students, faculty and staff regarding the vaccine. We have a pathway for exemption for students who have medical, religious or other types of dissent. We are sad for the three students that their lawyers and the Attorney General’s office have chosen a pathway that includes the media and is making them feel estranged from their classmates and the College.”
The committee met Aug. 6, and the students’ requests for a religious exemption have been granted, the medical school said.
“To be sure, VCOM has not forced its students to take the vaccination against their will,” stated VCOM’s response in opposition to the students’ complaint. “To the contrary, VCOM has granted religious exemptions to the plaintiffs.”
If the students elected to reject certain conditions placed on them in light of their vaccination status, students could choose not to attend VCOM, defer their enrollment for one year or forgo a medical education.
In her statement, Tooke-Rawlins objected to accounts that VCOM had harassed students for refusing to undergo vaccination.
“We are not sure who is responsible for the statements being made, but VCOM has not been punitive to the students, has not ‘blackballed’ any student or made any such threats,” Tooke-Rawlins wrote. “VCOM has explained to students that there may be a need to defer a portion of the clinical education where patient care occurs to later in the year after the COVID-19 vaccine is no longer under Emergency Use Authorization and is fully approved.”
VCOM is represented by Mark Neal and Jordan Haedicke with the Neal Law Firm in Monroe.
According to VCOM’s response, Magliulo first sought exemption from VCOM’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate through a June 15 letter from her doctor that VCOM described as “contradictory.” VCOM argued the doctor’s letter was contradictory because it stated Magliulo’s health was healthy enough to forgo the vaccine but that she should not be required to wear a mask because of health concerns.
“In response, VCOM’s Nathan Kinnard, Associate Dean of Student Affairs and Development, emailed Magliulo on July 9, 2021 informing her that the letter from her doctor failed to ‘indicate any medical contra-indication to the receiving of the vaccine,’” stated VCOM’s response in opposition.
On July 11, Magliulo wrote a letter to VCOM identifying herself as a Christian seeking an exemption from receiving a vaccine because of the vaccines’ reliance on fetal cells. For example, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine used cells from a fetus aborted in 1985 while fetal cell lines were used to test efficacy of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“What the world considers a type of remedy, a privilege, and something to covet in 2021 but is something I consider an impurity, I do not believe that using fetal cells from an aborted fetus for the benefit of the greater good or my personal benefit can be reconciled,” Magliulo wrote. “I will not knowingly participate in the process to use such a product that violates the right to life and dishonors the lives of the unborn.”
A July 14 email from VCOM’s vice president for institutional policy, Randy Schuller, offered Magliulo two choices: get vaccinated or defer her education until next year.
“You must decide by July 19th, 2021, on whether to defer or participate in vaccination,” Schuller wrote.
According to VCOM, the other two students—Williams and Hall—each requested a religious exemption, citing their Christian faith.
In its response in opposition, VCOM argued the court did not have jurisdiction to issue a decision in the case because the students were suing on the basis of a hypothetical outcome.
“But plaintiffs have not been forced to receive the vaccination; rather, plaintiffs requested and qualified for the religious exemption allowed by VCOM, and plaintiffs have not been forced to discontinue their medical education to preserve their religious beliefs; rather, plaintiffs have all been granted admissions to VCOM for the Fall 2021 semester,” stated VCOM’s response. Thus, not a single plaintiff has actually suffered the injuries on which their amended complaint is based. As noted above, the federal judiciary decides cases, not hypothetical outcomes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.