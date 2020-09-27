Shane Smiley, Police Jury president, released the following, Friday, Sept. 25:
Please see the below pickup areas of Hurricane Laura related vegetative debris. The contractors will be in these areas for the next few days.
District “A” Precinct(s)
32 – Wallace Road / Wallace Dean Road area
33 – Parkwood II/ Westlakes area
37 – Sunshine Heights
38 – Norris Lane Area
41 – Drew Community / Indian Lakes area
42 – Wellerman Road Area
43 – Darbonne Hills Area
44 – Good Hope Road Area
44A – Forty Oaks Farm Area
45 – Harrell Road area
49 – Strozier Road area
51 – Slocum Road Area
51A – Brownlee Road Area
District “B” Precinct(s)
52 –Cheniere Exit / Calhoun area
53 – Calhoun area
54 – Calhoun area
55 – Calhoun area
57 – Woodlawn Area
58 – Ward 9
District “D” Precinct(s)
9 – Presidential Estates / Rowland Road area
68 – Ouachita Junior High area
70 – Monroe Regional Airport area
District “E” Precinct(s)
72 – Lakeshore area
