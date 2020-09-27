Shane Smiley, Police Jury president, released the following, Friday, Sept. 25:

Please see the below pickup areas of Hurricane Laura related vegetative debris. The contractors will be in these areas for the next few days.

District “A” Precinct(s)

32 – Wallace Road / Wallace Dean Road area

33 – Parkwood II/ Westlakes area

37 – Sunshine Heights

38 – Norris Lane Area

41 – Drew Community / Indian Lakes area

42 – Wellerman Road Area

43 – Darbonne Hills Area

44 – Good Hope Road Area

44A – Forty Oaks Farm Area

45 – Harrell Road area

49 – Strozier Road area

51 – Slocum Road Area

51A – Brownlee Road Area

District “B” Precinct(s)

52 –Cheniere Exit / Calhoun area

53 – Calhoun area

54 – Calhoun area

55 – Calhoun area

57 – Woodlawn Area

58 – Ward 9

District “D” Precinct(s)

9 – Presidential Estates / Rowland Road area

68 – Ouachita Junior High area

70 – Monroe Regional Airport area

District “E” Precinct(s)

 72 – Lakeshore area

