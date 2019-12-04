Local Knights of Columbus, Council #1337, was recently at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home (NELVH) passing out red sweatshirts.
The Knights purchased and distributed red sweatshirts for the veterans to help kick off the R.E.D. campaign. This was a project of Margaret Horne along with the local council.
This act accomplished two things. With recent cold weather conditions, the sweatshirts allow the vets to have something to keep them warm and comfortable. The second thing is these vets are going to join many other Americans by wearing red on Fridays during the month of December according to hall supervisor Christy Hamby. The RED campaign is celebrated every Friday and ends when our men and women return.
RED Friday started in 2005, as military supporters across America started wearing red on Fridays to show support for the service members who protect our freedoms and way of life around the world. More specifically, it is for service members deployed. RED is an acronym that stands for Remember Everyone Deployed. R.E.D. Friday was created to remind people of our heroes overseas and show that we are thinking of them.
The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (NELVH) would like to thank Margaret Horne and the Monroe Council No. 1337 – Knights of Columbus for keeping our veterans warm this holiday season and for remembering everyone deployed. NELVH encourages everyone to show their support for our deployed service members by wearing red every Friday.
If you would like to know more or help out with other projects at the Veterans Home, contact Margaret Horne at rayhorne@comcast.net
