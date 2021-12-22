A man shot in an apparent drug dispute last week declined to press charges against the shooter, Monroe police reported.
At approximately 5 p.m. on Dec. 17, officers were sent to St. Francis Medical Center in reference to a male suffering from a single gunshot wound to his face. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim told police he was on his front porch at 5310 DeSiard St. when he was struck by a bullet. He initially stated that he was unsure who shot him.
After further investigation, evidence showed the shooting occurred inside the victim’s residence.
The victim in this case was uncooperative and did not wish to pursue charges on the suspect or give his proper name, according to Monroe Police Sgt. Michael Fendall. However, police discovered the incident stemmed from an argument over marijuana.
By Rev. John T. Mabray
Covenant Presbyterian Church
“This is the wonderful exchange which, out of his measureless benevolence, he has made with us: That, becoming son of man with us, he has made us sons of God with him; that, by his descent to earth, he has prepared an ascent to heaven for us; that, by taking on our mortality, he has conferred his immortality upon us; that, accepting our weakness, he has strengthened us by his power; that, receiving our poverty unto himself, he has transferred his wealth to us; that, taking the weight of our iniquity upon himself (which oppressed us), he has clothed us with his righteousness.”
John Calvin, The Institutes of the Christian Religion Read more
