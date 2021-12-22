A man shot in an apparent drug dispute last week declined to press charges against the shooter, Monroe police reported.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Dec. 17, officers were sent to St. Francis Medical Center in reference to a male suffering from a single gunshot wound to his face. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

The victim told police he was on his front porch at 5310 DeSiard St. when he was struck by a bullet. He initially stated that he was unsure who shot him.  

After further investigation, evidence showed the shooting occurred inside the victim’s residence. 

The victim in this case was uncooperative and did not wish to pursue charges on the suspect or give his proper name, according to Monroe Police Sgt. Michael Fendall. However, police discovered the incident stemmed from an argument over marijuana.

