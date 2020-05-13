The Sterlington Town Council voted to appoint Trey Vocker, a local sales supervisor for Coca-Cola, to serve as an interim council member until an election can be held in November.
Vocker was one of two people who volunteered for the interim position. The other person who volunteered to serve was Mara Romo. The pair fielded numerous questions from the Town Council during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Town Council members Matt Talbert and Brian McCarthy encouraged Romo to qualify as a candidate later this year.
Qualifying for the Nov. 3 primary election will be July 15-17.
“I’m so glad we have two people who are willing to serve,” Talbert said. “For both of you, regardless of what goes down tonight, I look forward to seeing you on the ballot on November.”
The Town Council had to appoint an interim council member in light of Benjamin Hobson’s resignation from the council last month. Hobson resigned after his family decided to relocate to West Monroe. Each elected official in Sterlington must maintain a primary residence inside the town.
Discussions about who would serve in the interim position sparked some tension because Mayor Caesar Velasquez’ preference for a council member was apparently at odds with the volunteer recruited by some council members. Talbert raised the matter during the April 28 meeting, noting that he had recruited Vocker while Velasquez had recruited Romo.
McCarthy, who voted in favor of Vocker’s appointment, lobbed a battery of questions to Romo and Vocker.
For example, McCarthy asked Romo and Vocker to outline how they would try to raise revenues or cut costs to straighten out Sterlington’s finances. McCarthy’s question referred to a hypothetical scenario because Sterlington is currently under the supervision of a court-appointed fiscal administrator and its officials cannot make such decisions.
In 2019, the state asked the court to appoint I.M. “Junior” Shelter Jr., of Central, to serve as Sterlington’s fiscal administrator last year because Sterlington’s officials — including then-Town Council members Velasquez and Ron Hill — had racked up some $20 million in debt. In late 2018, Sterlington missed its first debt service payment, prompting the appointment of a fiscal administrator. Under a fiscal administrator, the mayor and Town Council make no financial decisions and serve only as advisors. In Sterlington, that dynamic has sometimes been antagonistic.
“I’d like to see Mr. Shelton go away,” said Velasquez, laughing, while speaking of Sterlington’s efforts to escape fiscal administration.
When asked whether she would raise revenues or cut costs, Romo said, “I would like to see the community get involved.”
She suggested holding a parade in which participants paid to drive a truck or advertise their businesses.
When asked the same question, Vocker said Sterlington’s recent sewer service fee hikes and approval of a 2-percent sales tax on certain businesses appeared to be necessary steps.
“But I couldn’t fully answer that question without seeing the numbers and other things,” Vocker said.
According to Hill, the candidate most qualified for the position should generally win but he was inclined to vote for Romo because she was a woman. The current Town Council was made up exclusively of men, Hill noted.
After the meeting, The Ouachita Citizen asked Hill to clarify his remarks about Romo’s qualifications.
“I felt that having a woman’s perspective could be of value,” Hill said. “I also was impressed with her financial experience of many years.”
McCarthy offered the motion to appoint Vocker, and Howse seconded the motion. They voted with Talbert in favor of Vocker’s appointment.
“I appreciate it, guys,” Vocker said.
Hill case the lone vote against Vocker’s appointment.
After the meeting, Hill defended his vote to Vocker.
“In voting nay, I didn’t want him to think I didn’t want him on the council,” Hill said. “That was just my vote for Mara.”
