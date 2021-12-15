Voters in eastern Ouachita Parish approved the Ouachita Parish School Board’s request last Saturday to incur an additional $20 million in bonded indebtedness to complete projects such as a new Sterlington Middle School off Keystone Road.
Last year, the School Board incurred $42 million in bonded indebtedness but later found that sum would not cover the rising construction costs.
“If you’ll remember, the original plan for the East Side plan was pre-COVID, before the inflation of project costs,” said Regina Mekus, the school system’s business director.
During the general election last Saturday, the $20-million bond proposition succeeded with 711 votes, or 59 percent of the vote. Opposition to the proposition reached 41 percent of the vote, or 495 votes. Those were the vote totals according to the unofficial results released by the Secretary of State’s office on Dec. 11.
“I can’t thank the East Side voters enough for coming out and voting,” said School Board President Jerry Hicks. “We needed the funding to complete construction, and we’re very appreciative.”
The East Ouachita Parish School District’s current millage rate will remain at 36 mills.
“We are so thankful for the voters of east Ouachita Parish,” said School Board Vice President Greg Manley. “They have always supported the Ouachita Parish school system. We are very appreciative of their support and trust in our stewardship of their tax dollars. There is no greater investment than the future education of our students. Now we can get started on updating every school on the east side along with building a new Sterlington Middle School.”
Manley represents the district including the Sterlington schools.
During the School Board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Mekus said the School Board had sold only $21 million in bonds from the first $42-million bond issue in 2020.
“We plan to issue the remaining $21 million as well as the $20 million approved by the voters,” Mekus said.
According to Mekus and Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendent Don Coker, the School Board would likely sell the remaining bonds in the spring.
“We don’t have a definite timeline set, but we’re looking at March,” Mekus said.
On another front, the School Board adopted a plan on Tuesday that would slightly tweak the districts of School Board members to ensure racial minority populations were represented.
The School Board hired North Delta Regional Planning and Development Corp. to redraw board members’ districts—also known as redistricting—this fall after the release of the 2020 Census in August.
Of three plans proposed, the School Board chose the second plan that relocated a voter precinct from District D, between Hwy 546 and Britton Road, to District B, split two precincts between Districts G and F, and grew District E by taking in a number of homes north of Stuart Street.
The 2020 Census revealed a drop in Ouachita Parish’s white population from 63 percent to 60 percent. The parish’s black population rose from 35 percent to 38 percent.
There are some 112,000 people who live outside the Monroe City Schools system’s districts.
