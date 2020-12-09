Luke Letlow defeated state Rep. Lance Harris in Saturday’s run-off election to represent the 5th District of Louisiana in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Letlow, a Republican who previously served as U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham’s chief of staff, received 62 percent of the vote, or 49,182 votes, according to the Secretary of State’s unofficial results published Saturday night. Harris, who is a Republican from Alexandria, received 38 percent of the vote, or 30,124 votes.
Abraham decided earlier this year not to seek re-election, opening up the vacancy in the House.
The Secretary of State estimated voter turnout reached 15 percent.
Letlow, who turned 41 the day after the election, is expected to be sworn in on Sunday, Jan. 3.
Letlow told The Ouachita Citizen he hopes to receive key committee assignments, like the House Agriculture Committee and others.
“We’d love to have a shot at Appropriations, if we could,” said Letlow, referring to the House Committee on Appropriations. “We’re preparing to get me on the right committee.”
Letlow told the newspaper he planned to honor his campaign pledge to co-sponsor or write legislation eliminating the Windfall Elimination Provision, or WEP, shortly after taking office. The WEP is a formula used by the Social Security Administration that reduces the amount of Social Security retirement benefits for people who had earned a pension through local, state or federal government among other employers.
“That’s been an issue on the table for a long time,” Letlow said. “There’s been a growing movement to fix it. We’re more affected by it than other states.”
Letlow noted that former Vice President Joe Biden, who the media deemed the winner of the presidential race in November, also had voiced support for eliminating the WEP.
Securing funding for major infrastructure projects in Louisiana also remained a priority, according to Letlow.
“Top priorities are infrastructure,” he said. “With support from Republicans and Democrats, we need a real infrastructure spending bill to fix our roads and ports and address dredging and more. If that bill comes up, we need to make sure Louisiana’s delegation is working together and our Louisiana projects get in the spending bill.”
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Letlow said sponsoring legislation to support the economy’s recovery also was a chief concern.
“Obviously, with COVID-19, that’s a concern for our local businesses,” Letlow said. “We want to make our way around the district, speaking with economic developers and constituents about what they need for the district.”
As a nod to the 5th District’s 36-percent minority population, Letlow said he would look out for “all our constituents.”
“We have the second largest congressional district in terms of minority make-up in the state,” Letlow said. “I’ve always said from day one I would reach out and make issues on that end are certainly being met.”
Letlow is planning to travel to Washington, D.C. this week with his wife, Julia, to attend the White House Christmas Party.
Meanwhile, Ouachita Parish voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of renewing a 1.45-mil property tax dedicated to the G.B. Cooley Hospital District, which will be levied for another 10 years.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, the millage received 11,298 votes, or 77 percent of the vote. Some 3,300 people, or 23 percent of the vote, voted against the property tax.
Benjamin “Ben” Pitts, who serves as G.B. Cooley’s chief executive officer, thanked the voters for their support of the hospital service district.
“GB Cooley would like to thank the citizens of Ouachita Parish for their unwavering support of our mission to provide critical services to individuals with developmental and behavioral health challenges through the renewal of the tax millage,” Pitts said.
On another front, voters resoundingly rejected an amendment to the state Constitution that would have allowed the governor to appoint an out-of-state resident to serve on a public university system board of supervisors.
