Republican gubernatorial candidate Stephen Waguespack said improving the state’s education system would be his top priority, if elected governor in October.
During a meet-and-greet in Monroe on April 24, Waguespack shared his vision for the state, which included proposed education and safety reforms as well as a plan to focus on individual regions in the hopes of bettering Louisiana as a whole.
Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI), announced his candidacy in March. In fewer than 50 days, his campaign raised some $3 million.
“For the first time in the state’s history, we’re going to have a super majority of Republicans on the House side and on the Senate side,” Waguespack said. “So, I saw the desperate need for strong, bold, conservative solution-oriented leadership in Baton Rouge after this fall.”
Waguespack previously served as a senior aide to former Gov. Bobby Jindal.
Education
During his remarks earlier this, Waguespack named education reform as his campaign’s top priority, noting it as a first step in recruiting more residents to the state.
“The new name of the game in the country for recruitment and development is not dollars and cents—it’s people,” Waguespack said. “So, it’s tremendously important for us to make sure, at the front end of the pipeline, that we do whatever it takes to ensure every kid in early education is ready to learn.”
If elected governor, Waguespack said he would propose providing reading mentors and coaches as early as second grade to make sure students do not move forward with their education until they have developed critical skills needed to succeed academically.
“You don’t pass go to third grade if you can’t read,” Waguespack said. “Putting reading mentors and coaches in that early age is extremely important. It can be done and will be done next year.”
For high school education, Waguespack proposed providing each student with unique help to achieve in the workforce after graduation no matter which path they choose to follow.
Waguespack said all students’ post-graduation plans can be divided into one of four categories: four-year education, two-year education, straight to workforce or “trouble bucket.” The “trouble bucket” category included students struggling with substance abuse, mental health or family issues.
“We have to create a pathway for each of those categories for a kid to be successful,” Waguespack said. “Just because a kid is struggling in high school doesn’t mean we can’t give them the training and treatment there to make sure they can become qualified members of the workforce.”
Waguespack suggested providing incentives to high schools for “getting the formulas right” for each student.
“I will create the collaboration that we need so that everyone is all in,” Waguespack said.
Safety
Waguespack noted that community safety is currently a statewide concern. He said he has spoken with law enforcement officers and prosecutors across Louisiana to identify what needs to be done to tackle the issue of safety in the state.
“First of all, we’ve got to do a better job of reforming those who need to be reformed and a better job, quite frankly, of getting those that need to be taken off the streets, off the streets,” Waguespack said.
Waguespack acknowledged the state’s loss of law enforcement officers over the years as one of many contributing factors to the issue of public safety.
“We’re down in force at the state police training academy,” Waguespack said. “We’re down in force some locally. We’ve got to reinstall support and faith in our law enforcement ranks.”
One way Waguespack said he planned to help law enforcement as governor was to make sure all police departments in the state have access to the best technology.
Waguespack also shared his intention to create a “blue wave task force” at the state police level. The proposed task force would be created to provide additional law enforcement agents in hot spots around the state whenever there are big events or disasters that call for reinforcement.
“I want to have a unit, a blue wave unit, that’s prepared to show up for areas that need it,” Waguespack said.
Decentralizing the capitol
During the meet-and-greet, Waguespack said he plans on decentralizing Baton Rouge in the state, acknowledging that each region has a different path for success that cannot be met through one singular master plan.
According to Waguespack, the state has been creating plans for all of Louisiana instead of focusing on the needs of individual regions for decades.
“I want to give a lot of power back to the regions,” Waguespack said.
Waguespack proposed creating “one-stop shops” throughout all regions where residents can locally complete government processes.
“If you elect me, I promise that you will have fewer boarding permissions that tell you what to do from another zip code,” Waguespack said. “You should have more control and input for your future and destiny right here in the region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.