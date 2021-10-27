Ouachita Parish officials learned last week the state awarded a $2.9-million bid to a local contractor to pave Wall Williams Road in West Monroe.
During its regular meeting on Oct. 18, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury received news the state Department of Transportation and Development awarded the bid to West Monroe contractor Amethyst Construction.
Police Juror Scotty Robinson, who represents the district containing the project, said he was pleased to see work finally begin on Wall Williams Road.
“This is one of those projects that has been on the books so long, and we’ve been talking about it for a while, but now people can see the traffic cones and they see the construction equipment and they’ll know it’s happening,” Robinson said.
On another front, the Police Jury voted to accept a settlement offer from major pharmaceutical companies in ongoing opioid litigation.
Madeleine Brumley, an attorney with the Alexandria law firm Laborde Earles, proposed the settlement offer to the Police Jury. According to Brumley, there was a $22.8-billion national settlement offer, of which a percentage would be allocated to individual parties in the lawsuit—like the Police Jury—over a period of years.
“It seems to be a very good settlement,” said Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel. “I think the Police Jury should adopt.”
Police jurors asked whether the state might receive the settlement offer to the parish as an intermediary.
“This is not going to state coffers with the promise that it will later come to you,” said Brumley, with Laborde Earles. “This memorandum of understanding says we allow you to release our claims as long as the money flows the way it is outlined in this memorandum.”
“The money will go directly into the trust,” she added.
In other business, Police Jury President Shane Smiley asked his fellow jurors to consider hiring a consultant to prepare a report on the area’s broadband needs. According to Smiley, there was a possibility that American Rescue Plan Act funding could be used to expand broadband in certain areas—if certain qualifications were met.
“I’d like for Mr. (Brad) Cammack to see whether ARPA money can be spent on engaging with a company to tell us what our broadband needs are,” Smiley said. “If money becomes available, we need to know what our needs are.”
