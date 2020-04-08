Walmart stores across the country began limiting the number of customers allowed inside each store to shop last week in light of the COVID-19 outbreak and attempts to maintain social distancing in public.
Stores now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.
To manage this restriction, the associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store — especially before it opens in the morning.
Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.
Stores also instituted a one-way movement through store aisles, using floor markers and direction from associates.
Once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than the one they entered.
“While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people,” said Dacona Smith, Walmart U.S. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
“We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines. We’re also seeing states and municipalities set varying policies regarding crowd control — which has created some confusion regarding shopping.”
