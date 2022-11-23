A multi-jurisdictional task force arrested 60 suspects earlier this month during a warrant sweep operation aimed at apprehending suspects carrying drugs and guns.
The sweep, which took place on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, sought to serve 85 arrest warrants in Ouachita Parish. Officers with the task force, led by the Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit, were able to arrest 60 of the 85 suspects, mostly on drug-related charges.
“These men and women in law enforcement risked their lives and put themselves in great danger during this operation,” said Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell. “This operation is not one that was done overnight. It took a lot of man hours — months in some cases — to make these cases. And they were done right.”
During the sweep, officers seized several drugs including more than a kilo of methamphetamine, more than a kilo of marijuana, 65 grams of heroin and 28 grams of fentanyl along with morphine, PCP, ecstasy and prescription pills.
Monroe Police Chief Victor Zordan commended officers for removing such a large amount of fentanyl from the streets.
“A fentanyl Sweet ‘n Low packet can kill 2,500 people,” Zordan said. “And that’s traditionally a gram.”
Jay Ellerman, commander of the Metro Narcotics Unit, said fentanyl had become so prevalent in usage in Ouachita Parish that the drug was found in most drugs seized by the Metro Narcotics Unit.
“It changed the way we do business at Metro because it’s so powerful,” Ellerman said.
Several firearms also were seized during the sweep, including nine handguns, one AK-47, one bolt-action rifle and one shotgun, which were all illegally in the possession of convicted felons.
“Taking those guns off the street was instrumental in making this community safer, out of the hands of those drug dealers,” Russell said.
Several agencies worked together during the operation at the local, state and federal levels. Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew pledged to prosecute the defendants.
“These people have done their job and they’ve done it well,” Tew said. “Now it’s our turn. We intend to do it as well as they’ve done their work. All these different agencies working together, it means something. It’s a team effort.”
Some arrests included the arrest of a juvenile on five counts of attempted second-degree murder and one arrest for third-degree rape. Several of the non-drug-related arrests were for domestic abuse.
Zordan pointed out the operation did not allow officers to pick people at random and harass them.
“To the public it might look like, ‘Why haven’t they done something?” Zordan said. “Like the sheriff said, it takes time to build these cases. We don’t build them frivolously.”
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis thanked local law enforcement, saying that drugs and violent crime plagued Monroe and the surrounding areas.
“They’ve got families they’ve got to go home to,” Ellis said. “And every single time they go out after one of these warrants, you never know what’s going to happen. They’re not out there breaking up prayer vigils. They’re out there taking violent repeat offenders and people pushing poison to your children and families.”
According to Russell, the operation was not over, with law enforcement still working on the cases of the remaining suspects who were not arrested during the sweep.
“We’re not afraid to do our job,” Russell said. “Not one time during the operation were our men and women afraid of what might happen. The safety of these men and women is paramount for us, each and every time they go out. But doing our job is never been an issue and it will never be an issue.”
Agencies that participated in the operation included Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Monroe Police Department, West Monroe Police Department, Metro Narcotics Unit, Louisiana State Police, the District Attorney’s Office, the state National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, the state Attorney General Fugitive Apprehension Unit, state Probation and Parole, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Agency.
