In light of winter weather conditions and road closures, Waste Management is extending suspension of all garbage and trash collection services for Monroe and surrounding areas through Tuesday.
Waste Management will resume services when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.
“Waste Management is in frequent communication with local officials and has informed them that we will experience service schedule changes due to icy road conditions,” said Jim Funderburg, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast. “As winter weather conditions dictate, we have suspended all Waste Management collection services as an added safety precaution. We will resume all services as soon as weather and road conditions safely allow. We thank our valued customers for their patience and cooperation.”
