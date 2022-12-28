The Monroe City Council approved on Tuesday the eighth change order to renovate and expand the city’s water treatment plant, raising the project’s total cost to some $47.5 million.
The project, which was first announced in 2018, was awarded to Max Foote Construction Company, a Mandeville general contractor, in 2021 with a $45.5-million bid. City engineer Morgan McCallister said Tuesday’s change order, which totaled $41,866, included six items needing attention.
“It varies from gas lines being run to a special coating that goes over the floor in a certain area, some additional concrete,” said McCallister, during a presentation at the City Council’s regular meeting.
McCallister said the project could be completed within the next 14 months, though it was unknown whether the project would grow in cost.
“It’s kind of a wait and see thing,” McCallister said. “I hate to say that, but we run into things and some upgrades we see that are required as we go through the process. We’re going to be in the general area of $47 million. The cost increases as we run into things with the supply chain and contractors.”
Meanwhile, the City Council also adopted an ordinance to allow Mayor Friday Ellis to sign all documents pertaining to the acquisition of properties related to the Kansas Lane Connector project.
The $46-million project is expected to connect U.S. Hwy 80 and U.S. Hwy 165 through Kansas Lane, along with the construction of a Kansas Lane-Garrett Road connector to allow easier access to the interstate. It has been in development for 25 years.
According to McCallister, the Kansas Lane Connector project was about 60 percent through the design phase, which began in 2021.
On Tuesday, the City Council also approved a redistricting plan for City Council districts. The plan was first accepted earlier this month at a special meeting.
The special meeting was called after several residents requested a new map making District 2 a majority-minority district, which would mean the majority of residents would belong to a racial or ethnic minority group.
The plan ultimately selected by the City Council does not make District 2 a majority-minority district. District 2 is represented by City Council member Gretchen Ezernack, who is white. During Tuesday’s meeting City Council member Carday Marshall Sr. offered an apology to Ezernack about the conflict about the make-up of her district.
“We want to express our apologies to Gretchen,” Marshall said. “There were some things said at the last meeting that shouldn’t have been said. So on behalf of SEDD (Southside Economic Development District), NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), whoever else was there that night, I want to personally express our apologies to you.”
Marshall also said he did not want anyone to think he was against the plan requested by constituents.
“We weren’t against the map,” Marshall said. “I wanted to give them some time to review some things, but at the same time, we had timelines that we had to look forward to.”
During the first vote on Dec. 14, the City Council voted 3-2 to approve the plan, with City Council members Ezernack, Kema Dawson and Doug Harvey voting in favor and Marshall and Juanita Woods opposed.
On Tuesday, the plan was approved in a 4-1 vote with Dawson, Ezernack, Harvey and Marshall voting in favor and Woods opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.