Several members of the West Monroe Board of Aldermen secured re-election to another term in Saturday’s election while local businessman Rodney Welch clinched election as the city’s first black alderman.
In the race for the District 3 seat, representing much of southern West Monroe, Welch gained 55 percent of the vote, or 125 votes, according to unofficial election results from the Secretary of State’s office.
“It’s definitely an honor,” Welch told The Ouachita Citizen. “I’m very humbled that the citizens chose me to be a voice for them and give them an opportunity to represent them on the city level with so many other esteemed aldermen and the mayor.”
In the District 3 race, Nora Collins came in second with 27 percent of the vote, or 62 votes. Annanias Word and Anthony Holmes came in third and fourth with 24 votes and 15 votes, respectively.
“I think the addition of Mr. Welch will help us to see things in a different light than we’ve seen before, so I look forward to working with him,” said Alderman Thom Hamilton.
Hamilton secured re-election as an alderman at large with 521 votes, or 33 percent of the vote.
Hamilton and Ben Westerburg Jr. collected the most votes for the offices of at-large aldermen in a field of five candidates. In an at large race, the top two vote-getters are elected.
“I’m excited about the last four years and the accomplishments we’ve made, and I’m even more excited about the accomplishments in store during the next four years,” Westerburg said. “We have a lot of exciting projects in the future like the Highland Park additions and the indoor sports complex.
Westerburg collected 496 votes, or 31 percent of the vote.
In the aldermen at large race, Lamar Anderson Jr. came in third with 234 votes; Billy Gullett Jr. came in fourth with 187 votes; and Willis Manning III came in last with 155 votes.
Hamilton, like several other candidates, also lamented the poor turnout. The Secretary of State estimated voter turnout at about 10 percent across the city.
“I was a little disappointed in the turnout,” said Alderman James “Polk” Brian, who was re-elected on Saturday. “I guess when the mayor’s election was decided, they lost interest.”
Brian won re-election to another term against his fellow Alderman Trevor Land, who received 109 votes. Brian gathered 186 votes, or 63 percent of the vote in District 2.
“Certainly I was pleased to win,” Brian said. “Mr. Land and I are friends. We talked before, and we talked after. Neither one of us wanted to run against the other, and we kept it clean.”
Meanwhile, Alderwoman Morgan Buxton overcame Keith Kimball in the District 1 race with 65 percent of the vote, or 264 votes. Kimball received 144 votes.
Buxton thanked District 1 voters for re-electing her to office.
“To represent you and your interests is an honor and responsibility that I do not take lightly,” Buxton continued. “I commit to serving all residents of West Monroe with integrity and fortitude. Congratulations to the incoming Board of Aldermen. I’m excited to work with them and Mayor Mitchell to make West Monroe the best it can be.
“I’m also encouraged by the willingness of community members to step up and serve in this capacity. West Monroe is blessed with men and women who have a love for our region and passion to see it thrive.”
