West Monroe’s Board of Aldermen approved a host of routine ordinances Tuesday and entertained a brief update by the city’s engineer about ongoing projects to improve West Monroe’s infrastructure.
Acting at their regular meeting, aldermen signed off on an ordinance on billboard leases for Lamar Companies, approved an ordinance to sell an old telephone system and rubber-stamped a renewal for the city to engage Louisiana Agricultural Corp. to handle its worker’s compensation claims.
On a personnel front, aldermen reappointed Sandra Henderson to the city’s Board of Adjustments and reappointed David Michael Bishop Jr. to the city’s Planning Commission. Both appointments were for five-year terms, beginning March 1.
The Board of Aldermen continued its monthly review of properties throughout the city that have been identified by code enforcement officer Marie Knight as possibly dangerous for inhabitants as well as the general public. Acting on Knight’s recommendations, aldermen condemned dwellings at 107 N. Stewart St. and 203 Church St.
City attorney Doug Caldwell offered aldermen two ordinances to approve that simply clarified language in existing ordinances. Aldermen also introduced an ordinance to be approved next month that would grant Entergy a right-of-way to extend a new powerline to the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.
In the public works arena, aldermen approved an ordinance for the city to continue participating in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Program and another ordinance for the city to contract with EDKO LLC to combat vegetation on city property that cannot be mowed.
City engineer Robbie George informed the Board of Aldermen about the progress on the new Black Bayou lift station, the Plum Street sewer lift station project and the 4th Street rehabilitation project.
Aldermen signed off on a 30-day extension for the Black Bayou lift station project as well as an additional $12,500 in cost overruns. Aldermen accepted the Plum Street sewer lift station and the 4th Street rehabilitation projects as substantially complete. They also learned the 4th Street rehabilitation project had been completed under budget.
On a more expensive note, George told the Board of Aldermen that the sidewalk project at Riverbend Elementary School had encountered problems that would drive the cost of the project up by some $90,000. George also said Tuner & Turner Contracting would need additional 30 days to complete the sidewalk project.
George identified the problems as replacing culverts at 8th Street as well as other endeavors to improve drainage near the school.
The Board of Aldermen will meet in a special-called meeting on Monday, March 9 beginning 5:30 p.m. Aldermen usually meet on the second Tuesday of each month, but for March, the meeting was moved to the second Monday.
