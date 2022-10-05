The West Monroe Board of Aldermen agreed earlier this week to spend $120,000 expanding the Raising Cane’s Dog Park at Kiroli Park.
The project could include irrigation and plumbing as well as tree removal to reduce erosion.
“We’ll do some selective tree removals so sun penetration can get down to the floor of the forest and grow some grass,” said Josh Hays, with the West Monroe engineering firm Lazenby & Associates. “Then we’ll have some decorate retaining walls to reduce some of that slow erosion.”
Hays said the irrigation and plumbing would be installed to support future water features in the park. He said the project was in the planning phase and that surveying would begin within the next two weeks.
“All this has morphed over six months,” Hays said. “We’re trying to identify costs and decide what could be added, what could be done later.”
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said the city secured a $5,000-grant through PetSafe for the dog park. Raising Cane’s, which sponsored the park’s creation in 2012, also renewed its agreement with the city, Mitchell said.
According to Hays, the city might advertise for bids by February 2023. He said the construction would take about six months.
Meanwhile, West Monroe resident Taz Washington asked that the alleyway between Lazarre Avenue and Mitchell Street, running from South Sixth Street to South Seventh Street, be revoked.
Washington’s previous request to the city’s Planning Commission received an unfavorable recommendation.
According to Jonathan Kaufman, building and development director for the Planning Commission, there was a drainage ditch on the south side of the alley and property owners on that side opposed the revocation because it would mean the maintenance of the ditch would fall on each of them.
“If one of them doesn’t, it’s going to back up water through the block,” Kaufman said. “Of the six properties to the south, five of those owners were represented at the planning commission meeting — all opposed to the revocation.”
Washington said he requested the revocation because the area around his house was “trashy” and the city did not regularly perform upkeep.
“If you ride through my neighborhood, it’s really trashy and looks ridiculous,” Washington said. “My electric line’s running through a pole and I want to know who’s responsible for cutting that down.”
Mitchell said the city had two code enforcement officers and relied on volunteers whenever they could to help with neighborhood pickup.
“You’re right, it’s not enough, because too many people are out there throwing their trash on the ground,” Mitchell said. “We will ask code enforcement to come by and visit with you and they will be more than happy to explain it.”
Jennifer White, who also lives along the alley, told the Board of Aldermen that Washington’s claims were not true.
“His complaint is with everybody,” White said. “Everybody on every other corner has a problem with this guy. He’s the neighborhood bully. In general, everybody keeps their yard done.”
Mitchell noted that she had seen big improvements in the Riverbend area.
“Litter’s everywhere, but we have seen tremendous improvements in all of our neighborhoods, with people having more pride in taking care of their property,” White said.
Aldermen voted to deny Washington’s request for the revocation.
