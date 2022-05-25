The West Monroe Board of Aldermen signed off on a rezoning ordinance on Tuesday that would allow the construction of five duplexes on Montgomery Avenue.
The Board of Aldermen acted on the matter during its regular meeting, having tabled the proposed rezoning ordinance earlier this month in the face of opposition from Montgomery Avenue residents.
None of the people who opposed the development last month voiced opposition to the development on Tuesday.
Quincy Johnson, of West Monroe, said he no longer has an issue with the development.
“I thought they were going to rezone the whole area, but I learned they were actually going to rezone just the single piece of property,” Johnson said. “I don’t have any problem with people trying to bring improvements to the neighborhood. In fact, I’m hoping that this will be bringing improvements to the rest of the neighborhood.”
Paul Costello, a contractor with Costello Custom Builds LLC, estimated spending more than $1 million to build the five duplexes.
“A duplex like this is about 1,500 square feet total with 750 per side and two bedrooms, two bath,” Costello said. “Once we get the zoning done, we can get with the city to decide what’s best for the city and us to get it all done.”
Alderman Ben Westerburg said he voted in favor of the rezoning ordinance because the undeveloped area was ripe for development.
“That area hasn’t been developed. Those houses are empty,” Westerburg said. “This is a $1-million to $1.5-million project that is going to bring new housing to the area and will increase property values instead of decrease them, in our opinion. Whenever you have new development it encourages people to move in.”
Alderman Thom Hamilton echoed Westerburg’s remarks.
“I looked at the area closely after the objections, and along that corridor there are dwelling structures across and adjacent to it, so I didn’t think there was validity to them not wanting a multi-family housing structure there since it was already in the area,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said he also considered the age of the other homes in the area.
“I look at the stock of houses in the area. Most are older structures well past their prime, and I just felt a new development would enhance the area and may spur on more new construction in the area,” Hamilton said.
Alderwoman Morgan Buxton noted the construction of a new housing development would complement other properties in the area.
“The zone change is consistent with other connected property and the $1-million investment in the proposed five brick facade, single-story duplexes will help address housing needs and potentially spur on future investment and revitalization in the area,” Buxton said. “The request received a favorable review from the planning commission.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.