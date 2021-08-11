West Monroe aldermen authorized an application for a $4-million federal grant to pay for two new sewer lift stations and approved the condemnation of three dilapidated structures.
Aldermen also introduced an ordinance to sell land in the city’s commercial park off Interstate 20 to a local company, Gym Pro Academy.
That’s just a few of the many mundane matters the Board of Aldermen tackled Tuesday night during its regular meeting.
If the city is awarded a $4-million grant from the U.S. Dept. of Commerce for the proposed Drago Street sanitary lift station and the Austin Street sanitary lift station, West Monroe would be required to put up $1 million toward the endeavor, according to city engineer Robbie George.
Mayor Staci Mitchell was optimistic about landing the grant.
“We have been told it looks very favorable for us,” Mitchell said.
The three dilapidated properties aldermen condemned are located at 808 Clayton, 109 Rex St. and 915 Otis St.
Aldermen tabled taking any action on two properties the city was considering condemning, at 213 Plum St. and at 2109 North 7th St.
The property Gym Pro Academy intends to buy from the city for $350,000 is located behind the structure housing television stations KTVE and KARD in West Monroe’s evolving commercial park. Mitchell said Gym Pro Academy was a growing enterprise that had outgrown its existing location.
The company delves into gymnastics, cheerleading competition and other activities for youth and adults alike.
Also concerning the city’s commercial park, aldermen approved a new agreement with Retail Specialists Inc. The city previously engaged the company to market the commercial park for development.
“This is not an exclusive agreement,” Mitchell said. “Anyone can come to us about buying property there, like Gym Pro did.”
In other business, the Board of Aldermen agreed to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Police Jury for the jury to take over the city’s animal control responsibilities. Mitchell said the Police Jury already was handling after hours calls and calls on weekends.
It made sense for the Police Jury to handle all calls in West Monroe for animal control matters, Mitchell said.
Aldermen accepted a low bid of $164,000 for a trailer mounted sewer camera inspection system.
West Monroe Public Works Director Ronnie Turner was pleased with the Board of Aldermen’s decision.
