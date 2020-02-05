The City of West Monroe has released the following information regarding this year’s Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade.
The City of West Monroe has announced the following street closures for the first-ever Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade to be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
This is the first year the Krewe de Riviere has hosted a Mardi Gras Parade in the Twin Cities.
The parade is set to roll at 5 p.m. from West Monroe High School.
The parade will travel south on N. 7th Street to Mill Street, where it will turn left. The parade will travel on Mill Street over the Lea Joyner Bridge into Monroe.
Beginning at 4 p.m., the West Monroe Police Department will close Travis Street between the 500 and 700 blocks until the end of the parade has turned onto N. 7th Street.
At 4:30 p.m., N. 7th Street (south of Travis Street) to Mill Street will be closed as well as Mill and N. 8th Street to the Lea Joyner Bridge.
All side streets intersecting with N. 7th Street and Mill Street along the parade route will be closed. Streets will be reopened once the end of the parade crosses N. 7th and Stella Street.
The Lea Joyner Bridge and Endom Bridge will be closed to all traffic, including vehicular and pedestrian, at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Police Department reminds the public of the following parade safety tips:
• Do not approach floats to obtain throws.
• Know where your children are at all times and do not let them out of your sight.
• Put the parents’ contact information in your children’s pocket in case they get separated.
• Come with a group of friends and know your surroundings.
• Do not block streets.
