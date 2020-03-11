The West Monroe Board of Aldermen agreed earlier this week to submit an application to the state for a $3.5-million loan to rebuild sewer lift stations on Austin Street and Drago Street, though the city could ultimately bear the costs for both projects.
At a meeting on Monday evening, the Board of Aldermen authorized the pre-application to the state Department of Environmental Quality for a loan of $3,549,000 to rehabilitate and upgrade the two sewer lift stations.
City officials say they plan to seek grant funding or funding through state capital outlay but are prepared to pay for the project if DEQ’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund does not approve the city’s application.
DEQ’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund is currently unfunded, though the state could allocate more money to the fund it later this year, according to Robbie George, with the Monroe engineering firm S.E. Huey.
“Our two largest sewer lift stations are in need of repair,” said George, who is the city’s consulting engineer.
George said the city would seek grant funding for the projects as well while Mayor Staci Mitchell said the city had submitted a capital outlay application.
“We want to borrow as little money as possible,” Mitchell said.
When asked, Mitchell acknowledged the city might have to pay for the two projects without any financial assistance.
The city incurred $25 million in bonded indebtedness in 2015 for capital improvements to its road, water and sewer infrastructure. The sewer lift stations at Austin Street and Drago Street were not immediate needs at the time, according to George. The pumps at the sewer lift stations have only recently become a challenge, he said.
“At Austin Street, we’re going to repair the pumps and replace the wet well. It’s about $1.5 million,” George said. “We also have problems at our Drago Street sewer lift. We have problems with the pumps there.”
The Drago Street sewer lift station floods and needs a full replacement, he said.
On another front, the city learned it would need to spend an additional $324,000 to complete the Commercial Park frontage road drainage improvement project. The project is improving drainage along the Interstate 20 frontage road south of the interstate, near the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.
George noted the city received a grant of some $1.3 million through the Delta Regional Authority for the project, which would cost a total of some $2.1 million.
Mitchell asked when the project could be expected to finish.
“I haven’t gotten a completion date, they were out there working today,” George said. “I believe the end of April was the last date on the schedule.”
Meanwhile, the city amended its ordinances so that anyone who wants to place a manufactured home on their property or develop a mobile home park must first gain approval from the city.
Currently, owners of manufactured homes have a use by right but, under the amendment, the owner’s use requires city approval.
