A former West Monroe attorney who was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison for false tax claims in 2014 may not seek readmission from his disbarment to practice for another year in light of recent misconduct findings.
On June 22, the state Supreme Court issued that ruling against Francis C. Broussard, who previously practiced law in West Monroe but moved to Arkansas last year.
The court’s ruling stemmed from an investigation of misconduct concerning a workers’ compensation matter that began in March 2011, while Broussard was still a practicing attorney.
At that time, Arthur Johnson retained Broussard to represent him in the workers’ compensation matter after Johnson sustained an injury working for Louisiana Plastic Converting Corporation. Johnson was ultimately awarded a $1,500 settlement but was incarcerated and could not obtain the check until 2018. In mid-2018, Johnson tried to obtain his settlement proceeds but could not reach Broussard.
Johnson testified to the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel that Broussard claimed Johnson received the funds, though Johnson denied that happened.
The ODC charged Broussard on several charges of misconduct.
Scott Wolleson, an attorney with the Breithaupt, DuBos, and Wolleson law firm in Monroe, represented Louisiana Plastic Converting Corporation and testified that the company could not recover an image of who endorsed the $1,500 check because of the amount of time that had passed.
In his testimony, Broussard said he did not specifically remember receiving the settlement check.
“He also has no memory of having Mr. Johnson endorse the settlement check or of giving Mr. Johnson a check for his portion of the proceeds,” stated the Supreme Court’s per curiam order. “He indicated, however, that Mr. Johnson probably signed a power of attorney to allow respondent to endorse the settlement check on Mr. Johnson’s behalf.”
The Supreme Court concurred with the hearing committee’s finding that each witness appeared to testify truthfully.
“Most likely, (Broussard) did not give Mr. Johnson his portion of the settlement proceeds, but the records are too old to prove this by clear and convincing evidence,” stated the Supreme Court’s per curiam. “Therefore, the committee could not determine what actually happened with the settlement funds paid by LPCC and sent to (Broussard). However, the record does prove that (Broussard) failed to keep his contact information current with the LSBA, failed to act with reasonable diligence and promptness while representing Mr. Johnson, and failed to keep Mr. Johnson reasonably informed about the status of his legal matter.”
The Supreme Court noted that Broussard’s previous decision to destroy his records after his prior discipline was “to his benefit and makes it impossible for the ODC to meet its burden of proof with respect to the allegation that he failed to safeguard Mr. Johnson’s funds.”
Broussard’s past disciplinary history shows he was admonished in 1998 for improper financial transactions with a client, suspended in 2002 for engaging in conduct constituting a conflict of interest and failing to disburse settlement proceeds to a client for more than one year, suspended in 2010 for failing to communicate with a client whose lawsuit was ultimately dismissed, and disbarred in 2017 because of his conviction in federal court for an “OID scheme” claiming more than $9.7 million in tax refunds.
