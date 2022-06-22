The West Monroe Board of Aldermen gave final approval last week to its spending plan for the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The city's new fiscal year begins July 1.
During its regular meeting on June 14, the Board of Aldermen adopted a budget for its general fund that projects a collection of some $23.9 million in revenues for the new fiscal year with total expenditures estimated to be some $23.2 million.
After all transfers, the city expects to realize a surplus of nearly $518,808 in its general fund, raising the city’s fund balance to some $9.5 million.
The city's largest source of revenues is sales tax revenues. During the upcoming fiscal year, the city expects sales tax revenues to total 71 percent.
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said this year’s budget is similar to the 2021-2022 adopted budget because most of the increases in expenditures are driven by personnel.
“This investment in the city’s employees is important because the workforce is the lifeblood of any city,” Mitchell said.
City employees can expect to receive a two-percent “cost of living” adjustment in the 2022-2023 fiscal budget, according to Mitchell.
City Clerk Scott Olvey said the city has taken steps to “continue to operate as efficiently and effectively as possible” while also maintaining a high level of service. According to Olvey, the city is coming off of a strong year.
“The downtown area has seen nearly $11 million worth of private investments and many new or expanding businesses,” Olvey said.
Mitchell told The Ouachita Citizen the city's cost of doing business had risen, a factor which “everyone is experiencing due to inflation, supply chain issues and a tighter labor market.”
“The administration has taken steps to continue to operate as efficiently and as effectively as possible while maintaining the highest level of service to our citizens and visitors,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell listed several new projects in the city’s near future.
“Of course, the Indoor Sports Complex is beginning construction now,” Mitchell said. “The replacement of the Kiroli Road Bridge is expected to get started within the next year.”
Mitchell said a major public works project to replace the Drago Street Sewer Lift Station “is getting close to being ready to go to bid.”
“With investments in infrastructure and the continued improvements in downtown, as well as the beginning of construction on the new West Monroe Indoor Sports Complex, the city is positioned for continued growth,” Olvey said.
