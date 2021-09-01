The U. S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against the city of West Monroe to ensure a black candidate could be elected to the Board of Aldermen next spring could put the current aldermen at odds with one another if they each seek re-election.
Instead of electing five candidates at large to serve on the Board of Aldermen, the city’s new election plan for the board will elect two at-large aldermen while three candidates will be elected from single-member districts.
In filling two at-large seats on the board, the top vote-getters are elected, while candidates qualifying for the single-member districts will compete for votes within a particular district’s boundaries.
Since some current aldermen live in one of the new districts for the board and qualifying as an at-large candidate involves some risk with a large pool of candidates, the Board of Aldermen’s makeup could undergo a change, city officials say.
“It’s going to change the make-up of the Board of Aldermen,” said Alderman Thom Hamilton. “We knew that going into this.”
For example, Hamilton, who is white, lives in one of the new districts where a majority of the residents are black.
Speaking of his colleagues, Hamilton said, “They’re waiting to see how qualifying goes to decide whether to run at large or for a specific district. But for me, I’m in the minority-majority district. I am the minority in this district. I just haven’t decided. Either way, it will change the make-up of the council.”
Earlier this year, the Justice Department sued West Monroe claiming the city’s current at-large manner for filling all five seats on the Board of Aldermen diluted the voting strength of black citizens. West Monroe officials settled the lawsuit with the government by agreeing to implement the new election method, beginning with municipal elections in March 2022. Qualifying is in late January 2022.
Under the terms of the city’s settlement with the Justice Department, the city would be split into three single-member districts: District 1 encompasses northern West Monroe, north parts of Cypress Street and Arkansas Road; District 2 includes mid-city area from Well Road to the Ouachita River; and District 3 includes southeastern West Monroe, south of West Monroe High School.
“That is the thing I have against going in districts,” said Alderman James “Polk” Brian. “When we’re at large, we’re not worried about a district. Once we go in districts, I am concerned there will be competition between the districts. I don’t think the members we have now would do anything like that, but down the road that’s my fear.”
Brian has served on the Board of Aldermen for nearly 24 years.
Brian told The Ouachita Citizen he planned on seeking re-election as long as he remained healthy. Under the city’s new district map, Brian lives in District 2, as does Alderman Trevor Land, who also confirmed he plans to seek re-election.
Brian and Land each said they had not decided whether to qualify as a candidate for District 2 or whether to qualify as an at-large candidate.
“We’ve talked briefly,” Brian said. “We haven’t committed either way. I’m thinking about it, praying about it. It will just take some time to decide.”
According to Brian, if Hamilton elected not to qualify as a candidate in District 3 and ran as an at-large candidate, that would leave only one other spot for an incumbent alderman to campaign as an at-large candidate.
Board of Aldermen members Morgan Buxton and Ben Westerburg Jr. also live in the same district (District 1), meaning it was possible one of them might have to campaign as an at-large candidate, if both sought re-election.
“That could mean we could have three incumbents running at large,” Brian said.
Speaking of a potential race against Land in District 2, Brian said, “But that’s the way it goes, and if we both have to run for one district, that’s the way it has to be and there won’t be any hard feelings.”
Westerburg told The Ouachita Citizen he planned on seeking re-election but said he would wait until early January before deciding whether he would qualify as a District 1 candidate or as an at-large candidate.
“I don’t know who will run,” Westerburg said. “I am pretty sure, or I can imagine the current group of aldermen will run again. There’s no knowing who will qualify and whether they will qualify for a district or an at-large. So until we get a little closer, I’m going to make up my mind in early January.”
Buxton did not respond to The Ouachita Citizen’s request for comment.
If all five incumbents decided to seek re-election, it is possible they all could be re-elected, but such a scenario depends on them running unopposed, or drawing no opponents during qualifying, according to Westerburg.
“It is possible all five could go back to the Board of Aldermen,” Westerburg said. “If one person in District 1 and one person in District 2 ran as at large and went unopposed, then all five could get back in. We don’t think that’s going to happen. With the changes in the districts, there will be someone who potentially doesn’t come back in the coming year.”
In interviews with The Ouachita Citizen, some of the candidates from the March 2018 election have indicated interest in qualifying as a candidate in addition to other citizens speaking with this newspaper, all of whom declined to speak publicly about the matter until closer to qualifying.
The Justice Department’s April 15 consent judgment and decree, including a map of the three new districts, is available online at ouachitacitizen.com
Of the possibility that electing aldermen by district could provoke competition between districts, Westerburg said, “I still think and pray and hope that whoever serves on the Board of Aldermen will put the city’s needs above their own needs.”
“Could there potentially be competition between districts over issues like road projects? Possibly, possibly,” he added.
Hamilton said he did not believe any current aldermen thought one area of the city deserved a “larger slice of the pie” than others.
“The city has never been run that kind of way,” Hamilton said. “The future will show.”
