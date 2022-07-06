The West Monroe Board of Aldermen gave final approval to ordinances rezoning two areas of the old Trenton Street golf course property last month.
The Highland Park Commercial Subdivision and the Trenton Street Residential Subdivision each received new zoning designations.
The first ordinance, changed the plot of land reserved for the Highland Commercial Park Subdivision from an “open land” district to a B-1 or “transitional business” district, meaning a district wherein commercial activity can occur.
“B-1 is the most reasonable for the five parcels including the one parcel being sold for the Marion State Bank,” said Jonathan Kaufman, the city's Director of Building and Development.
Previously, the Board of Aldermen approved the sale of Lot 2 of Highland Park Commercial Subdivision to Marion State Bank for $497,000. A new branch of the bank is planned to begin construction on the commercial subdivision in the near future.
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell noted the project received a favorable review from the planning commission.
At a recent public hearing, a number of residents expressed concern about the possibility of disruptions to motor vehicle traffic on a nearby roadway, Otis Street, according to Kaufman.
“I explained there would be several traffic studies before these plans are ever fully developed on those corners or the realignment that would take place on Arkansas Road next to the Daily Press,” Kaufman said. “I felt like everybody was alright with the development at that point.”
Kaufman noted no residents were present to express further concerns.
The eastern end of the same plot of land, nearest to the Ouachita River—that was previously sold to Steve Hall, president of Arco Builders—was changed from “open-land” to R-1 or “single-family residential” meaning an area which can include single-family residences, suburban homesteads or other designations like houses, apartments, co-ops or condos.
Kaufman noted there were questions from nearby residents on drainage near this end of the land.
“A couple of residents from Arlington Place spoke very highly of that drainage project, and said, since it was completed, they have had no problems,” Kaufman said.
