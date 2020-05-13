The City of West Monroe anticipates collecting some $1.5 million in reduced tax collections in the fiscal year that begins July 1, but Mayor Staci Mitchell says the decline in revenues won’t interfere with city services or ongoing capital improvement projects.
Mitchell offered her remarks about the city’s proposed general fund budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year at the Board of Aldermen’s meeting Tuesday night. Aldermen introduced the budget and will formally adopt it at their meeting in June. The proposed budget projects revenues totaling $21.4 million and would yield a modest $340,000 surplus.
City clerk Scott Olvey blamed the projected decline in tax revenues on the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but Mitchell said the projected $1.5 million falloff represented a worst-case scenario.
“We are hoping it’s not down by $1.5 million, but we are being very conservative in our budgeting,” Mitchell said. “I don’t anticipate any disruptions to any city services or ongoing projects, and that’s what we’re working to avoid.”
Mitchell said the city had trimmed expenses on a number of fronts, including travel, and she noted the closing of the West Monroe Police Department’s correctional center “was a great help” in preparing the new fiscal year budget. West Monroe police closed its jail around April 1. It was costing the city roughly $1 million annually to operate the correctional center.
On a related revenue matter, the Board of Aldermen introduced an ordinance to sell the city’s web site domain, westmonroe.com, to a consulting firm known as West Monroe Partners. The city secured cityofwestmonroe.com for its new domain. The changeover will occur this summer.
West Monroe Partners will pay the city $300,000 for its domain plus an additional $25,000 worth of consulting work. Olvey said West Monroe Partners will advise the city on developing more efficient routes in collecting garbage, among other matters.
Mitchell said the $300,000 the city will collect for its domain “came in handy” in budgeting for the new fiscal year.
“Hopefully things will pick up and will get back to normal soon with the opening on Monday,” Mitchell said. She was referring to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement this week that the state would enter Phase 1 in reopening the Louisiana economy amid the COVID-19 crisis.
In other business, the Board of Aldermen approved the sale of city-owned property at 204 Commerce St. to Flying Heart Brewing. Flying Heart is paying the city $174,000.
Flying Heart will open a brewery and restaurant at the Commerce Street location.
The Board of Aldermen also approved an ordinance defining the crime of misdemeanor sexual battery and amended an ordinance prohibiting smoking in certain areas of the city to align with state law.
