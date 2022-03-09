Area officials broke ground on a new indoor sports tourism center, West Monroe Sports & Events, last week next to the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.
The ceremony took place on March 3 on the site where the sports complex will be located, on Mane Street directly off Interstate 20.
Construction will begin this spring on the 112,000 square-foot indoor sports venue and is slated to be completed by summer 2023.
“West Monroe Sports & Events will serve as an economic driver for our region as well as a place to grow recreational sporting opportunities for our community,” Mayor Staci Mitchell said.
‘This project shows what can happen when people and organizations work together — our community will truly be taken to the next level,” Mitchell said.
The Sports & Events Center will feature eight basketball maple wood courts that are convertible to sixteen volleyball courts, full size kitchen, concession on dual levels and team meeting rooms or multi-purpose areas.
The venue will continue to drive visitors to West Monroe by attracting and hosting large tournaments bringing in teams and spectators from across the nation.
The project has been the result of years of planning and studies in the area of sports tourism and has gained support from local organizations including $6 million in financial backing from Discover Monroe-West Monroe and $1 million from the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.
The ceremony hosted members from the city of West Monroe, Discover Monroe-West Monroe, Ouachita Parish Police Jury, West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, TBA Studios, Lincoln Builders and consultant, Sports Facilities Companies (SFC).
The SFC team, led by Jen Silvers, is assisting the City of West Monroe operationally and will begin hiring for the venue in the coming months, beginning with the General Manager position.
“As the West Monroe Sports and Events venue comes to fruition, the impact that this facility will have, not only on the city, but the entire region is quite significant,” said SFC Account Executive Jen Silvers.
“This facility will foster the next generation of youth athletes locally but also drive local business and economic impact. We are ready to continue the next phase of development, as we partner with the City, CVB, TBA Studio, and Lincoln Builders. When this venue opens, we will ensure the vision is met to drive visitations, local spending, meaningful programming, and excellent guest experience in West Monroe.”
Updates about the site will be posted to westmonroesports.com
