Holiday recycling will be available in the city of West Monroe this season.
The West Monroe Recycling Center will be open Monday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accommodate the public’s recycling needs.
The Recycling Center will be closed on Christmas Day.
Please note that wrapping paper cannot be recycled. In addition, no styrofoam and no food containers will be accepted.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the West Monroe Recycling Center will no longer be accepting plastic shopping bags. Single-use shopping bags like the ones provided in grocery stores cannot be recycled at the center.
The West Monroe Recycling Center encourages the public to use reusable shopping bags whenever possible to keep plastics out of area landfills, waterways and streets. Christmas Tree Recycling will also be available this holiday season.
Live Christmas Trees will be accepted at the West Monroe Farmer’s Market on N. 7th Street from Dec. 26 to Jan. 7, 2020.
The public is asked to remove all ornaments, lights accessories, tinsel, stands, etc. Please do not drop off trees in plastic bags or wrapped in wire.
Only live trees will be accepted.
A special thank you goes to Munholland Tree Service for providing use of their wood chipper. For more information, please call the City of West Monroe Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600.
